Editor:
If you have been able to tear yourself away from the impeachment drama and pay attention to a bit of international news you may have noticed massive, violent and ongoing protests in several countries, including Iraq, Chile, Lebanon, and Hong Kong. The major issue for the protesters is government corruption. Without effective governmental mechanisms to address these concerns, the protesters are left with no choice but to themselves become the watchdogs.
They do not have trusted institutional safeguards against governmental or political malfeasance. They also do not have a document to prescribe the means and process for implementing those safeguards.
We need to realize how fortunate we are. We have institutional checks in the form of co-equal, elected branches of government. We have a document that establishes the balance of power and provides the path to exercise those powers. Most importantly we have a free press to uncover facts and present viewpoints, from all sides.
How wonderful our political upheavals through the years have been resolved by legislative oversight and, if needed, judicial review. Let's remember that to uphold the Constitution our elected officials need to revere and trust our institutions and their legitimate role in our government, not revile or subvert them. In time they protect both sides. This impeachment process is far from "an illegitimate sham." Let the process develop and present the facts and then the public can determine the outcome. What's to hide or fear, unless the facts aren't on your side. Let's trust the process.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
