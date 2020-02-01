Editor:
The Trump “impeachment” chronicle — initially based on a fraudulent allegation — heard mostly one-sided testimony, presented only hearsay as evidence, used unfair and undue process, demanded great urgency, claimed national security and democracy perils, passed on purely partisan lines, and then delayed delivery impugning all of the above.
Why would anyone consent with those who insist on removing the president based on investigating one side before investigating the other side? Other than hatred and anger, political bias makes a constitutional scholar a fool. GWU Professor Johnathon Turley demonstrated he’s above all three.
Because IG Horowitz found 17 one-sided errors and Mueller’s partisan team found no evidence of collusion, aren’t House Democrats exposing their political bias by impeaching?
The Judicial branch rules when the Executive branch disagrees with the Legislative branch, but House Democrats used their majority to act defiantly.
Trump is accused of quid pro quo for asking for a favor never given and Biden is condoned for succeeding with the same foreign government. It must have to do with which political party you belong to.
Pelosi said the Senate should call witnesses to get facts. Isn’t she verifying that Trump’s impeachment was based on insufficient witnesses and facts?
Timothy C. Tiches
North Port
