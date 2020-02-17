Editor:
Introducing your master of ceremonies, Moscow Mitch! Ladieees and gentlemen and voters of all ages, I present to you the world famous Trumpinfuhere circus! In the center ring you will watch as the defense council, after being memorized by the infamous hypnotist Donald John Trump, will run around clucking like chickens and barking like dogs in an attempt to divert the senators; attention from seeking the truth thru witnesses and documents.
As they spin their deception and lies, though the senators need little persuasion to accept their deep state theory, due to the threat of being primary-ed and the pressured by the master of ceremonies. In ring two you will watch in amazement as Moscow Mitch manipulates the rules of the impeachment trial so as to give the illusion of a real trial while in reality presenting a sham cover up.
In ring three you will see senators deliberately break their oath of office and oath to conduct a fair and impartial trial while trashing the constitution. In the grand finale they will with both hands tied behind their backs exonerate Donald John Trump! At the end of our performance, don't forget to watch the sideshow as our imitation president claims victory and trashes Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney and his perceived enemies, finishing his act with a delusional State of the Union speech that is guaranteed to gag you. This memorable performance will be cherished for years to come, or at least until November when you can end the nightmare!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.