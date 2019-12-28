Editor:
Writer James Baldwin said “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” These few among the many beautiful things Baldwin wrote are words for our times.
In impeaching our president, patriots have spoken that the time has come to face that the electorate made a mistake in choosing a leader incapable of thinking clearly to solve complex problems, a leader who believes that bullying and denigrating perceived enemies is statesmanship, a leader who knowingly lies more than he tells the truth, a leader whose morality is in conflict with that of most Americans.
Thankfully the writers of our Constitution saw the possibility that such a leader could rise and provided a remedy to save our Republic nonetheless. Those members of the House of Representatives who bravely voted for the need for this remedy have helped us face the dangerous road our Republic travels so that before it is too late we can change. Those who stand by the current president I believe are motivated by fear of what has in fact already changed — and that is the changing face of America.
These are unfounded, sad fears that must be left behind in a great country that deserves moral leadership. Forever after, it will be noted that he was justifiably and nobly impeached. Congress continue to do your job.
Diane N. Pulling
Punta Gorda
