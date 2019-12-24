Editor:
I have been reading letters to the editor regarding the impeachment of President Trump who was elected president of the United States for some time. I’m an Independent, so do not have any force coming from the Democrats or Republicans.
I do receive numerous emails in an effort to support (financially) the Democratic Party. Be that as it may, I was unable to watch “basement” depositions, nor did I believe that the professors were fairly chosen. Truly seemed to set the record straight.
The others, hand picked, emotional, had come to the hearing based on Schiff’s views. And the Republicans brought to the floor a professor who did not vote for Trump. Essentially, the three professors impeached the President of the United States. As my conclusion, it is a sad conclusion, no proof at all, even after closed door depositions. It’s partisan, period. You see the vote that took place.
Stephen R. Bianchi
Port Charlotte
