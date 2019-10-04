Editor:
By impeaching Trump the Democrats and some Republican senators hope to further divide the country and cause a recession. They fear that a good economy will promote Trump's reelection. They are willing to sacrifice every one of us to further their own greed and power grab.
A recession affects primarily the middle class, not the wealthy and not the politicians. Not long ago we saw many home foreclosures, properties under water, construction projects halted, high unemployment, companies moving overseas, savings and investments wiped out and pension funds which depend on a healthy stock market becoming underfunded. Current policies have reversed much of that.
Those who do not like the man have the opportunity to vote him out of office which is the way our country is governed. We should never allow one party with a few more votes in the House to try to remove a president because they hate the man. I would urge everyone to work diligently to vote out of office every Democrat or Republican who votes for impeachment by networking with friends and relatives across the country.
This precedent of trying to negate the results of an election will set a precedent that will plague every president in future years. What one party can do now can also be done by the other party in the future. Impeachment was never intended to be a tool of power hungry, hate filled politicians in either party who seek revenge for not winning an election and use a biased media to pursue their goal.
Sally Meier
North Port
