Many people are affected by depression and suicide. I have found that it is important to have an open conversation about mental health issues. Informing people that there is help available fights the stigma of mental illness. This has been proven to benefit not only those who have contemplated or attempted suicide, but those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
I am calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: someone to call, someone to come help, and somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
