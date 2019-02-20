Editor:
Dropping "Non Sequitur" from our funnies is one small step in the right direction.
On June 9, 2016, the Sun printed my letter as a guest column. In it I described the vulgar and indecent attitudes of the present cartoonists in contrast to the years when even the mayor of New York City read the funnies over the radio.
Funnies is a section of the Sun that I read as faithfully as I look for my picture in the obits. I am very old and I can change with the changing electronic age. But, I do not have to accept the impolite and immoral claptrap that comes from the mouths of imaginary people.
Thanks, Mr. Jim Gouvellis.
Rachel Weishuhn
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.