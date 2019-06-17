Editor:
Democrats were once for immigration control. In 1995, Barbara Jordan, black female democrat, chairwoman of the U.S. Commission on Immigration, presented to Congress the necessity for reducing illegal immigration. Immigrants once strived to assimilate and become Americans. Now, many live in enclaves, not embracing American core values and taking advantage of our welfare system. Illegal immigration has a negative effect on the quality of life for U.S. citizens, especially through the economy and welfare system.
The commission’s recommendations were not implemented.
Obviously, most people, except mainstream media, liberals and Democrats, realize that our government cannot not or will not manage immigration. We need better border management, including prevention of illegal entry, true in 1995 and even more relevant today. Democrats and the judicial branch balk at every step that President Trump takes to repair the system.
President Trump’s tariff approach, which weak-kneed Republicans and every Democrat opposed, will help solve the issue. What have the Democratic controlled House brought to the table, what have those Republicans not supporting this issue proposed.
Congress was aware of the need to manage illegal immigration in 1990 with the Immigration Reform Act of 1990. Getting Mexico to curtail those traversing through the country is a wonderful plan. Pelosi and Schumer said Mexico was already going to do this. Great, when were they going actually do something? How about now?
Pelosi and Schumer and cowardly Republicans, if you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.