Editor:
In the entire 41 years that I have lived here, I have been impressed with my elected political leaders. This, of course, includes the Airport Authority, the School Board, the Punta Gorda City Council, the Charlotte County Commission, the State House and Congress. I have always felt that I was well-served by all these people.
I didn’t always agree with every aspect of their ideologies, but I was always certain that the interests of our community were foremost in their minds. I cannot recall any serious ethical infractions by anyone who represented me at any level. Over the years, our community has tripled in population, yet it has remained harmonious and cohesive in every sense of those words. The area has become very cosmopolitan and sophisticated, yet it has maintained a small town essence.
We’ve had a lot of major developments, while we’ve kept a large part of the environment in a pristine state of conservation. Maintaining this delicate balance would not have been possible without the insightful and thoughtful dedication of our elected officials. I admire people who are willing to make their lives an open book in order to answer this difficult and sometimes dangerous calling. I am certain that I can look forward to many more years of careful and considerate representation.
David Klein
Punta Gorda
