Editor:
We appreciate the opportunity to get our Covid shots at the Moose clinic last Wednesday. I hope by the time we get our second shots in three weeks that the organizers have figured out how to correct the huge scheduling problem.
Please do not schedule more people in a 15-minute time span than you can handle. Have the scheduling list at the beginning of the line and have an auxiliary parking lot for those who arrive too early or simply turn them away. Allow those of us who followed directions of not arriving more than 15 minutes early to get our place in line at our allotted time. A 2 1/2-hour wait in our car sitting in the sun, inching forward one car length at a time, is very poor planning.
Please mark on the surrounding streets where you want us to enter. The street we took had signs along the way but no arrow or person indicating to turn a block before the regular entrance. The entrance was blocked and car after car traveled to the end of the street to make a U-turn. Then was the choice of idling the car for two hours or repeatedly starting it every 5 minutes. Thank you to all the drivers and passengers beside us and the workers and National Guard that were polite and friendly the whole time.
Joyce Baskovic
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.