Editor:
I'd like to respond to an April 18 letter as to whether golf is essential.
The short answer, of course, is no it is not. But the essence of the issue is, does playing golf represent an unacceptable threat to either the players or the public?
To that I would argue that it does not and with some minor adjustments it can be made even less threatening. First golf is played in units of four with other units generally either 100 to 150 yards ahead or behind. My club has adopted a rule that each player ride in a separate cart rather than two to a cart. Exception being when playing with a spouse.
True, most gentlemen doff their hat and shake hands at the end of a round but that tradition has, like the business handshake, been replaced with a nod of the head and a hearty "stay safe" admonition. Additionally at my course the depth of the hole has been reduced which readily allows a person to retrieve his or her ball without even touching the flag stick.
I would now ask the letter writer why it should bother her that a group of ladies and, or, gentlemen can be in the open air doing something, that for them, is enjoyable? In addition it allows at least a segment of the service community to keep their jobs and not put an additional burden on their livelihood. So, for them, perhaps it is essential.
Don Messner
Port Charlotte
