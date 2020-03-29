Editor:

We could not continue this way. Something had to change. Our daily lives as people could not solely revolve around power, money, acquiring material goods, overworking and underliving.

What really matters now is how we take care of ourselves and how we take care of others. Trump's attitude and leadership have stripped us of our collective humanity. Hatred, obscenity, vulgarity, rudeness and selfishness have been normalized.

Let us all take this time to remember we are stronger together than apart, we are more alike than different and love trumps hate. COVID-19 has taken many of our civil liberties from us. In the end though, even with its many sacrifices, it will give us back our humanity.

Margaret James

Port Charlotte

