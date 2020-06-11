Editor:
Sarah Norris and Dan Burch are to be applauded for sharing their "testy" and "heated" Facebook conversation with Sun readers in the June 5 edition. Norris shared on Facebook her 12-year-old son's anxieties over police abuses of African-Americans. Burch replied with comments that he later described as "completely stupid." Norris viewed them as "insensitive." Norris asked for accountability. Burch offered an apology.
The good that might come for both parties out of this uncomfortable exchange is that a dialogue was opened. Hopefully Burch can re-examine the power of his word choices, the sentiment those words may project; and the difference in accepting accountability for one's actions, and the action of offering an apology.
As a teacher of adult learners for over 20 years, I rarely accepted an apology of a student. An apology was, to me, a method of defending one's self. What I would accept from them was an assurance that nothing like that would ever happen again — no words, actions, innuendos, or involvement in any form that resembled the offending behavior would ever be committed. To me, an apology often is given to make the offender feel better. It rarely makes the receiver feel better. A spoken assurance by the offender to never perform in that manner again means to me that the offender is accepting their behavior as blameworthy. That is a demonstration of accountability. As opposed to the self-serving defense of an apology.
Next time you apologize, ask: are you holding yourselves accountable, with an obligation that feels more genuine to the other?
Sharon Caves
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.