Editor:
A dream.
God: You're an American.
Me: Yes, Lord.
God: Isn't this the year you elect your leaders?
Me: Yes, Lord.
God: I like America. I've blessed her with many, many wise women and men. I've been busy. Tell me, who are the candidates?
Me: Ummm.. say.. could I get a cup of coffee?
God leaves to get the coffee, yeah, I know, it's a dream, remember?
I turn to St. Peter.
Me: Do I have to tell him?
St. Peter: No, but looking at your record, you're in enough trouble already.
Me: Duh!
Ron Grey
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.