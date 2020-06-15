Editor:

A dream.

God: You're an American.

Me: Yes, Lord.

God: Isn't this the year you elect your leaders?

Me: Yes, Lord.

God:  I like America. I've blessed her with many, many wise women and men. I've been busy. Tell me, who are the candidates?

Me: Ummm.. say.. could I get a cup of coffee?

God leaves to get the coffee, yeah, I know, it's a dream, remember?

I turn to St. Peter.

Me: Do I have to tell him?

St. Peter: No, but looking at your record, you're in enough trouble already.

Me: Duh!

Ron Grey

Punta Gorda

