The current powerful political elites are continuously attacking imaginary hobgoblins. Such as systemic racism, climate change, social justice, economic equality, etc.
“Elites are actually the ones whose frontal lobes have atrophied.” Pete Hegseth, May 2020
Masters of misinformation in the “Kingdom of Washington, D. C.”, currently occupied by the truly evil, is vomiting fictitious virtual with a co-dependent media and the left mediocracy. These double-minded aristocracy groups think everything is unstable. Their spewing of unity is actually the requiring of conformity with no apposing thought allowed. In their warped mind we are entering the age of truth, which to the common-sense majority is a riddle wrapped in an enigma.
“When the government, of a free people, rule instead of govern, it is the responsibility of the governed of the republic to replace the governors.” — Terry M. Campbell, 2008 (President, San Angelo TEA Party)
The current elites have always been on the wrong side of history, the following are a few examples: Comedy vs Tragedy, comedy ends happy, tragedy ends badly; education vs indoctrination, acquire knowledge vs brainwashing/propaganda; Racial equality vs racial justice, common sense vs stupidity.
When criticizing the political elites, if you are taking flack, you are over the target!
“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves; and under the rule of a just God, cannot long retain it.” — Abraham Lincoln
Do your own research, we have an overabundance of information but are starving for wisdom!
Be smart, stay informed, and live life sensibly to the fullest.
