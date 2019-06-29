Editor:

Glad to see I’m not the only one puzzled by the county’s total lack of response to the RV set up near the county recycling yard. I also received a “can’t be bothered” response.

On an uncleared residential lot is an extensive RV setup.

A homeowner must follow rules for setback, slab and file a permit for just a metal tool shed. Due to the lack of county’s interest in equal laws, taxes and public health for all, I propose the following.

Need a home? Can’t afford to build? Slap an RV on your lot. It’s OK! Stick some on your lot and rent them out. You only have to pay undeveloped lot tax. 

Janice Bailey

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments