I have a suggestion for our Congress and president. President Trump campaigned for a wall and to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump was able to cripple the ACA but no replacement as promised.
Many people now seem to regret the loss of the ACA. I do not see that insurance rates have improved but continue to increase. About 4 million people have lost health insurance.
Replacing the ACA with the good features it had of covering more people with improvements in the methods of delivering would be something both parties could strive for. So I suggest some funding for the wall while there is some return of the ACA as a compromise.
Dr. Richard Decker
Englewood
