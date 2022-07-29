During the 2022 Republican Primary election season, challengers for County Commission seats, to my knowledge, with two exceptions, have not attended commission meetings and one did so only once, to announce his candidacy.
County Commission meetings are the prime opportunity for candidates to take advantage of the time allotted for members of the audience to speak on issues before the commission, where they could express, on the record, their detailed knowledge and position on the issues. Why don’t they take that opportunity? Is it because they are not versed on the issues being considered that are or should be important to the electorate. Or do they hide behind their canned speech, full of generalities, without any real substance; so they can waffle if elected and not be challenged for taking a position contrary to their prior publicly stated position!
I know and respect one of the challengers, Dave Kalin, but am hopeful he will consider another office in the future and feel he would truly be an asset for our county.
I have challenged and respect the two incumbents for the County Commission’s knowledge and dedication to the citizens of Charlotte County many, many times. We haven’t always agreed, but they are willing to listen and consider differing opinions. I trust they have the citizens of Charlotte County’s best interests at heart.
Stephen R. Deutsch and Dr. Chris Constance have my full and total support for reelection to the County Commission.
