Editor:
If you believe in the Constitution, its Bill of Rights and that all American citizens deserve a free, fair and transparent election, without any interference from foreign or comestic corruption; you must watch Mike Lindell’s presentation. He has been removed, etc. from virtually all social media; but you can still view his in-depth, forensic 2020 election report at: www.michaeljlindell.com.
Elections have consequences and the power-hungry factions within our country and major foreign adversaries (China, Russia, Iran, etc.) were complicit in affecting the theft of the 2020 election. The new administration in D.C. immediately, through executive orders, has effectively put at great risk, the future security and prosperity of our Democratic Republic; as rewards to those adversaries in defeating their mutual enemy: Donald J. Trump.
Equal justice under the law is a joke! Justice for thee, but not for a Trump supporter. The courts refused to give the claims, presented with sworn witness statements, the light of day in a fair and impartial court. Anyone who watches Mike Lindell’s presentation in its entirety and doesn’t believe our “justice” system is also corrupted, for not allowing the information to be timely heard in court, are either part of the corruption or watched it with half a brain!
Biden preached unity and if the 2020 election was free, fair and transparent, why have the Democrats and swamp dwelling RINOs so adamantly opposed making the information available, so Americans can see the facts? Who do you trust?
Watch Mike Lindell’s presentation and you decide!
Richard C. Russell
Port Charlotte
