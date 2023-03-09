Rigorous research, careful reading and precise analysis has since the 1700s helped many disciplines improve the quality of their efforts to gain knowledge and understanding. This has helped transform our society, scientific world and philosophy.
One of the first subjects to which this approach was applied was the Bible. As a result, some of the historical details could be confirmed while others shown to be otherwise. Understanding the changes which developed in Hebrew over the centuries aided in making translations clearer and more accurate.
Another field in which sharp reading has had a big impact is literature. Today, scholars look at literature from many perspectives and discover new insights. That is what makes some literature great. There is always more to it. An example is "The Great Gatsby," considered one of America’s greatest novels. It is read by many college students. Gatsby, the main character, has always had something mysterious about him. Just who was he?
A scholar has arrived at an answer. Gatsby was of African American ancestry and passing for white. It has taken a century to figure this out but it sheds new light on the nature of the character and his relationships with other figures in the story. It reveals an American truth.
Critical theorizing has proven its value repeatedly. Here critical race theory has demonstrated its power to bring us greater understanding. A story is just a story until we learn to look into it more deeply.
