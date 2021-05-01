Editor:
Recently, in Boulder, Colorado, there was a mass shooting at a supermarket. The 21-year-old shooter had purchased an assault rifle six days before the attack. The suspect's parents told investigators they "believed," apparently did not know, that their son was suffering some type of mental illness which they described as delusions. Sounds harmless enough if your seeking to avoid any personal or legal liability. What is critical is was their son crazy his whole life or was it a recent phenomenon?
After the shooting detectives went to the shooter's residence where sister-in-law stated she had seen him playing with, acting out with what looked like a machine gun two days earlier. Is she not an unwitting accessory? Family members were aware their son, their brother, their brother-in-law was not playing with a full deck. No one likes to admit insanity in the family but this troubled youth should have seen a shrink and if need be committed.
The gun dealer who sold an AR-15, a 30 round clip and bullets to a 21-year-old punk kid should be mighty proud of himself. He could have at least asked the boy if he was planning on going rabbit hunting. But no, he just didn't give a damn and indifference is the greatest sin of all.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
