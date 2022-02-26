Editor:

I am a widow on Social Security. I'm not sure how I'm going to make it.

It sure was an expensive day. First I went to pay my homeowner's insurance and it was up $157. Then the mail came and my phone bill was up $10 more.

I went to get my toe nails done as I can't cut them myself anymore, and the price was up $10 more.

I stayed away from the super market as we all know prices are up there too.


Where does it end? I'm afraid to go to the mail box now. Water and electric will be next.

Hope it gets better real soon. Just venting, and hoping. Thanks.

Elsie Maikowski

Port Charlotte

