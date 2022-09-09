LETTER: Inflation hurting me. All I can do is pray. Sep 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:And there he stood in all his splendor, his mouth opened and he said if you will "vote for me, I will make government transparent. There will be nothing secret from you."So as a low-income person, food, gas, clothing has been impossible to afford. They have doubled the cost of living. Interest rates are out of control. Lies will be lies.I am 85 and I once believed in my country. Patience they say, now is that the truth? My family paid to go to college. Unfortunately, I didn't have a choice.I never learned how to spell, but my life was making and giving baby quilts. Rewarding I would say. I love to do it. My son with RA died last year. Do not take me wrong. We will make it out of this mess we were led into, with the grace of God. But it will take a lot of prayers.Pray we can find a truthful person to put in control. Pray God will hear you.Betty ThomasPunta Gorda Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Police ID fourth victim of 'Hog Trail Killer' Cops: DUI suspect caused four-car wreck on Tamiami Trail Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Man dies of apparent suicide off U.S. 41 span: Body found hanging over Peace River early Tuesday in view of drivers Police ID fourth victim of 'Hog Trail Killer' Cops: DUI suspect caused four-car wreck on Tamiami Trail Deputies: Missing 12-year-old 'is in danger' Ch-, ch-, ch-, chains: Charlotte chomps at bit for Chipotle, Cheddar’s and Chick
