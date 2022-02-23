Nobody likes higher prices at the gas pump or grocery store, but rather than grumble about higher prices, we should rather see inflation as the triumph of capitalism.
People want to blame Biden and his relief bills, aimed at helping families through the pandemic hardships, for causing inflation. Handing out these benefits somehow causes inflation.
But consumers don’t set prices. Consumers don’t raise the gasoline price at the pump. Consumers don’t set any prices! Rather, prices are set by the corporations who control the flow of goods.
Corporations see that there is more money out there. The rise of wages, the tremendous drop in unemployment, the relief bills, put extra dough in the pockets of families. Lots of money just waiting to be spent. Part of the price of goods is cost of manufacture, but part is also market forces. How much can we charge before sales drop off? How much can the market bear?
The goal of corporations is to generate the most income with the least cost, generating the most profit. This is what capitalism is all about. What is the return on investment? The more profit, the more successful we are. Charging higher prices with stable expenses, makes us more successful.
With more money in people’s pockets, corporations can raise prices till sales slide. Till it hurts them. Corporation thrive, executives get rewarded, and nothing changes for the people. All the money floats to the top. This is the benefit of capitalism.
So we should look at inflation as a triumph. It means capitalism works.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.