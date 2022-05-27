Propaganda – every one of us is exposed to it every day. There are two major entities constantly trying to filter your thoughts: main stream media (MSM) and our government. Also, there are two major components of propaganda – simply, good and bad. Yet there is a third, little talked about and seldom recognized, which I call “black hole propaganda.” This type comes into play when a subject is exposed/investigated but the results are not what the propaganda powers want the outcome to be. So these findings are simply ignored. They receive no press, the subject is soon forgotten and it vanishes into a propaganda black hole.
A perfect example of this is Hunter Biden’s laptop story. This was investigated and exposed right before our last presidential election but was deemed – “unknowable.” You should be ignorant of this vital information. So, it was conveniently ignored. It was tossed into a propaganda black hole expecting/hoping it would disappear.
Another example is a current movie called "2000 Mules" which is a quasi-documentary exploring the 2020 election. Former President Trump has always contented the election was “stolen.” However, MSM counters there is “no proof.” I have watched this movie on my laptop (streaming) in its entirety and it certainly supports Trump’s assertion. My point here is: "2000 Mules" is not what the propaganda people want you to see.
How many of you readers have even heard of this movie? Just another black hole victim? How much crucial information disappears into “propaganda black holes” every day?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.