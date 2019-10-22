Editor:
Thank you Mr. Mike Gilger regarding your letter dated Oct. 15 on "Surcharge on credit card purchase is illegal." I, friends and neighbors also have had trouble with the credit card surcharge from a car dealership and also at a pizza store in the area.
We all agree that we will not be doing business with these companies unless absolutely necessary.
I went to the Florida statute you mentioned and made a copy of the statute which is now in the glove box of my car.
Morris Johnson
Punta Gorda
