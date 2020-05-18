Editor:

I looked at the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 website on May 4 and again on May 5 (after reading your article by Anne Easker).

The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 website is very detailed. Nonetheless, I find no entries in the various sections of the Department of Health COVID-19 website pertaining to (Brookdale) Southport Square nursing home, ALF, nor the deaths that have allegedly occurred there. The five COVID-19 deaths that Southport Square has had according to numerous news reports do not appear to be accounted for on the state health department website reports. In fact, the entire facility seems to be missing from the reports. Accidentally, intentionally, or am I missing something?

If indeed the facility and the deaths are missing from the report lo these many weeks, I think it newsworthy.

Glenice Reed

Punta Gorda

