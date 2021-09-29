Information on migrants in letters is incorrect

Editor:

Reading letters to the editor, I find many inaccuracies. Previously a letter stated the illegals are crossing the border by the thousands and that they will drain the welfare system. Illegals do not come with social security cards or driver’s license. Legally they cannot work or drive.

Undocumented immigrants expressly do not receive: Children’s health insurance, disability or supplemental security income, food stamps, health insurance aka the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security or welfare.

Migrants waiting in Mexico as part the migrant protection program are tested for COVID before entering the U.S. New arrivals seeking asylum are tested within 12 hours and separated from the rest of the population to prevent transmission.


Families wanting to enter legally are housed in existing family residential centers to safely, effectively process and screen families. Adults and families with older children who are apprehended are returned across the border under Title 42. Families with children under age 13 are released with a date to appear in court.

Throughout the history of the United States people of various countries sought refuge (asylum). People from European countries, Asia or the Middle East have come here not knowing the language but wanting a better life.

When a writer says that illegals are going to be made voters by the Democrats is downright prejudice and ignorant.

John Kraigenow

Port Charlotte

