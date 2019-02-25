Editor:
If I understand the story by Steve Reilly on Page 2 of the Sunday Sun correctly there is a problem with the fantastic, innovative drainage system installed in the West Dearborn Street area a few years back. The system that has turned parking into a nightmare and make most streets one way.
It seems the problem is simple, was foreseeable and avoidable. Certain areas were treated with pervious asphalt, designed to allow the water to drain through. Trouble is, the pervious asphalt needs to be vacuumed twice a year and the county doesn't own the vacuum.
Funny how that works. Now, engineers are working on a solution. Let's hope it doesn't require equipment we don't have.
Wayne A. White
Englewood
