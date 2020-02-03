Editor:

Years ago we bought long term care insurance (LTC) in the event we needed prolonged care. I recently received a letter from CUNA Mutual Group informing me that the state Insurance Department had granted them a series of increases of 15%, 15%, 15% and 10% over the next four years for a total increase of 67.3%.

What can people do as this will make LTC costs unbearable for some people?

John Gammel

Englewood

