Editor:
In the article about the Sabino's it stated that the insurance will not cover the loss because the electrical was outdated.
I was in insurance for 32 years and I have a very difficult time thinking the insurance will not be forced to pay.
To begin with, they blame the electric for the fire. If when purchasing the insurance the Sabino's were not asked how old the electric is, the company has to pay. They took their money. It can only be denied if they lied when and if asked how old it was.
Now, if that question is on the application and the agent didn't ask, he is liable. Agents have to carry insurance called errors and omissions policies, which covers the agent for such events.
Roger Beck
North Port
