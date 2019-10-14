Editor:

This is a blatant refusal of healthcare to an 80-year-old U.S. Army veteran. Question: Is this the start of trying to eliminate all of us over-the-hill citizens? I never thought I would live long enough to witness rationed health care in the United States of America.

This drama started when my primary care doctor sent a request for me to have a computed tomography (CT-scan, procedure 71250) of my chest due to a recent shortness of my breath. This test was prescribed to determine why and to determine a plan of action.

My healthcare insurance plan denied the request. In their denial correspondent they stated the reason for the denial was that "I had a new cough and I had smoked in the past."

The rub comes in, that I do not have a cough, I have a sudden and persistent shortness of breath. The fact that I stopped smoking over 22 years ago, and smoked half-a-pack a day for only 18 years out of 80 years, has little or no bearing on the current health issue.

For them to just deny medical service to an 80-year-old senior citizen without any of the facts is criminal. When in this country did it become OK for a health insurance company to override the instructions of a medical professional. I am afraid this is only a small example of what is coming for us senior citizens in the future.

Terry M. Campbell

Port Charlotte

