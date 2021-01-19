Editor:
I am writing this on January 13th, one week after an attempted insurrection where thousands of misguided, delusional and violent citizens stormed the Capitol of the United States.
It is also the day that the House of Representatives started the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
And it is one week before the inauguration of Joseph Biden as our next president.
How can so many people have believed in the total falsehood that the election was “stolen”?
It’s because they have fallen for the lies of a pathological liar who was supported and empowered by certain members of Congress who cherished their position over truth and their country, that we have just experienced an insurrection. These are people who should have known better.
Who are these people?
Nationally; I accuse Sens. McConnell, McCarthy, Cruz, Jim Jordan, John Kennedy, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and others.
In Florida; I accuse Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and 12 representatives who question the electoral votes.
Locally, I accuse Rep. Greg Steube.
A total of 147 Republicans signed onto a pledge to question the honesty of the election, the very type of process that put them into office and a process that is the very foundation of our Republic.
The tragedy of the insurrection is in the deaths, the destruction and the violation of the Capitol, our symbol of democracy.
And it’s all based on a lies, misrepresentations, and ignorance.
It’s madness and all totally useless.
It need not have ever happened.
Lawrence Bialla
Punta Gorda
