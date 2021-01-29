Editor:
A recent letter lost all its credibility when the writer determined 200 souls made up the number of insurrectionists. Were you watching the same riot as I? For certain 2,000, perhaps 20K. In his talk Trump indicated there were thousands and thousands in attendance.
I did not see anyone not march down. I saw no Antifa signs indicating they were there. I saw thousands of Trump signs, etc. There is no evidence that Antifa was included in the insurrection in any number.
The next number I challenge is the one indicating that 99.9% of the insurrections were peaceful. Now I know you would take that figure back if you had a chance.
Five people did die and their deaths were all related to the riot. None of them would have died had not the insurrection occurred.
Tell me the legal difference between firing on Fort Sumpter and invading the U.S. Capitol building.
These people are in a heap of trouble. They invaded the capitol building of the United States of America. If I were judge that would be 30 years worth.
Roy E. Ault
Englewood
