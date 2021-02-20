Editor:

The very first vote by the senators was on the question of the constitutionality of the proceedings itself. Phrased as "do we go ahead or not" the senators voted to continue. When it came time to vote the senators were obligated by oath: "I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be,) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald J Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: so help me God." In other words, vote based on the evidence, laws, and the Constitution.

Did that happen? Well, no. Many senators from both parties already decided how they would vote long before any evidence was presented. Quite a few spent their time reading books, doodling, sleeping or otherwise not paying attention. Most concerning is the reason given for their "not guilty" vote. It was not based on the evidence, which was overwhelming, but solely on their personal view of the Constitutionality of the procedure. This was most prominently stated by Mitch McConnell himself!

The simple fact is that the Congress, as a legislative body, does not have the authority to declare something constitutional or not. That authority belongs to the Supreme Court. But, at the end of the day, Trump's acquittal is legally binding and cannot be challenged. The integrity of the Republicans voting to acquit continues to be.

Tom Kneebis

Port Charlotte

