Editor:
Do Americans want freedom or tyrannical socialism? Do they want a President Biden, a 47-year, chronic plagiarist/liar politician whose career discloses: (1) close personal relationships with KKK leader/several southern Democrat senators, who fought civil rights legislation passage enhancing minority rights; (2) zero legislative accomplishments helping Americans financially/morally; (3) using his Senate seniority status to obtain China's WTO membership, whereby China replaced 2.5 million American jobs, causing the closing of 60,000-plus manufacturing plants; (4) using his VP status to line family members’ pockets by $3 billion-plus received from China/other foreign governments seeking favorable Obama Administration treatment?
Do Americans want America controlled by progressive, hate America Democrats using character assassination to destroy everyone disagreeing with them?
Do Americans want: (1) Kamala Harris, Senate’s least capable, most liberal member, whose documented history as California governmental lawyer shows ready acceptance of huge campaign contributions from powerful donors in trouble then refusing to bring them to justice, to become President when frail/mentally challenged Biden dies/quickly steps down?; (2) America’s Constitution destroyed by Democrats, who maniacally crave permanent governmental control over American lives via elimination of Senate’s historical 60-vote rule to pass legislation; awarding Puerto Rico/D.C. statehood; eliminating ICE/granting ready access to everyone entering America via Democrat’s open borders policy; passing Green New Deal/government controlled healthcare; eliminating Second Amendment/Electoral College/Trump’s reductions of income taxes/regulations; packing Supreme Court with liberal judges; permanent mayhem in American streets where Democrat mayors/governors/attorneys laud BLM/Antifa rioters, giving them free rein to pillage/burn while slashing police budgets?
Intelligent, freedom loving voters will Vote Trump.
William Bigalow
Deep Creek
