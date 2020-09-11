Editor:
Interesting choice of placement of articles in today's paper (Saturday, Sept. 5). Page one: "Trump denies ... The allegations, sourced anonymously ... "shining a fresh light on Trump's previous public disparaging of American troops ..." Page two: "Trump ..won't allow the Pentagon to cut funding for military newspaper ... "a wonderful source of information for our great military." Also Page Two, Bible Verse: "Looking diligently... lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you .... We must fight negative thought patterns and poutings." Interesting.
Theresa Behm
Englewood
