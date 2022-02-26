Europe has a long history of wars, more than anywhere else. However, since the tragedy of WW2, there has been relative peace based upon the principle that borders are not changed by military force. This peace has been called a Pax Americana because of the important role that the USA has played as leader of NATO. Unfortunately, this 80-year period of peace is now under threat by Putin.
NATO does not represent a military threat to Russia. The fear that NATO would attack Russia is as illogical as the fear that Ukraine would attack Russia. Putin complains about the expansion of NATO, but the real threat to Putin is the fact that Russia does not offer a better life to its citizens. People want democracy, a free press, justice and rights of assembly. They want a free-market economy that is not corrupt in the way that Russia is.
We should not directly militarily defend Ukraine. However, it is essential that we use whatever leverage we can to thwart Putin’s militaristic ambitions while always leaving the door open to diplomacy. Biden has been able to mobilize this pressure in a way that Trump would never have been able to do so. Trump never understood that our NATO allies make us stronger.
Already, Germany has sacrificed the most in this effort by blocking the Nord stream pipeline which will cost Russia dearly. The EU does far more business with Russia than we do, so they have more to lose.
