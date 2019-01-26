Editor:
I call your attention to Amendment XIII of the Constitution, which says in part:
“Section 1. Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude ... shall exist within the United States,”
How long would the current or any shutdown persist if all TSA agents, air traffic controllers, Coast Guard service personnel and the rest of the hundreds of thousands of government employees were furloughed instead of being required to work without being paid?
A day or two with no airline service, etc., would focus attention on serious negotiation as opposed to political posturing.
Regardless of which side of the debate you are on, we should not utilize slavery to help decide the outcome.
Mark Mailloux
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.