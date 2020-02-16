Editor:
Given the debacle in Iowa with the Democratic caucus results I presume that too will be blamed on President Trump and the Russians. The fact that Homeland Security offered to vet the App and the system and were told no speaks volumes. To watch a once proud party that billed itself as "the party of the people" to totally self destruct before our eyes is sad to watch.
It's very obvious that the Democrats are unable to manage or run anything other that a failed impeachment process that was riddled with procedural errors.
As President Trump moves closer to a second term to continue draining the swamp may God Bless him and the United States Of America.
Joe Gregory
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.