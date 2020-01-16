Editor:
Everyone knows Donald Trump was exempted from serving in Vietnam because he had debilitating bone spurs on his feet. But he did the USA such a tremendous service having Gen. Soleimani executed, because the general had been such a bad person for so many years. Obama should have done it, or the Bush's; but "the Donald" was the only person who had the guts to do it?
It doesn't matter if it might have started a war; which was a big factor for Obama not doing it. And it doesn't matter that Trump hasn't shown evidence that Soleimani really was planning to attack our embassy. You might think that Trump was doing another one of his infamous "distractions". That's what I think. A new general has been named, and he helped implement all of Iran's attacks, so we are probably in a more dangerous situation than before.
Trump took us out of the Iran nuclear deal, and Iran will now concentrate on nuclear weapons. They recently did military maneuvers with Russia and China. You know Trump is owned by Putin, so the future looks very cloudy. You know that North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons, and Trump cannot do much to deter Iran.
Republicans are trying to blame the Dems for non-support, but they do not see that "the sky is really falling."
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
