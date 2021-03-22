Editor:
At our house, the Irish flag is flying proudly under the American flag, a large shamrock is on the front door, and a statue of Ireland's patron saint is proudly displayed over the front door.
My parents emigrated from County Galway to Brooklyn where they and three kids prospered. I visited Ireland many times on business back in the '70's where St. Patrick's Day was a quiet religious holiday beginning with mass and communion and later a meal of ham or bacon with carrots and boiled potatoes.
Since then, Irish Americans raised here have turned the day into a huge celebration with corned beef, cabbage, soda bread, beer and then topped off with Irish coffee. Some estimates indicate 32 million Americans including eight U.S. presidents can trace their roots back to the Emerald Isle where so many of their sons and daughters like my parents came to this glorious country and made significant contributions. Irish wit and humor sometimes referred to as "blarney" made life so wonderful in my family growing up and I hope the same happiness and good cheer to all the good people of North Port.
May good luck be with you wherever you go, and your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow.
Kevin Finnerty
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.