Editor:

The right to vote should be raised to the age of 21. If you're under 21, you cannot make responsible decisions on how much or if you should drink. The same for smoking.

Spring break this year is one more example of bad health decisions they make. They showed no thought to who they could pass the COVID-19 virus on to i.e. Mom, Dad, grandma, grandpa, siblings and friends. Their concern seemed to only be to have a good time without thought on how their actions would affected others.

Today the student loan debt is at a record level, $1.3-$1.5 trillion. When they vote for liberal Democrats, they will be making everybody else pay for their wants (free health care and college tuition). This is not a good lesson for them — making others responsible for their bad decisions.

Jim Olson

Punta Gorda

