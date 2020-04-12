Editor:
The right to vote should be raised to the age of 21. If you're under 21, you cannot make responsible decisions on how much or if you should drink. The same for smoking.
Spring break this year is one more example of bad health decisions they make. They showed no thought to who they could pass the COVID-19 virus on to i.e. Mom, Dad, grandma, grandpa, siblings and friends. Their concern seemed to only be to have a good time without thought on how their actions would affected others.
Today the student loan debt is at a record level, $1.3-$1.5 trillion. When they vote for liberal Democrats, they will be making everybody else pay for their wants (free health care and college tuition). This is not a good lesson for them — making others responsible for their bad decisions.
Jim Olson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.