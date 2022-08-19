Tax season will be different this year as the federal government tries to dramatically increase collected taxes. Two questions bother me:
1. Why did the IRS buy 5,000,000 rounds of ammunition?
2. Why is the IRS going to hire 87,000 new agents?
The IRS has answered the first question. You may not like the answer. The "major duties" of the new agents include "Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force" and a willingness to participate in "dangerous assignments."
Just remember that when IRS agents come to audit you, they are armed and, if there is a problem, have been instructed to use deadly force. This is a powerful incentive to encourage people to pay their taxes.
The federal government will dramatically increase collection efforts to fund its reckless spending. Whom will these 87,000 agents target? There are less than 700 billionaires in the U.S., so I suppose 1,000 agents could be assigned full-time to them. Whom will the other 86,000 agents investigate? The House recently rejected Senator Budd's (R- NC) bill limiting new tax audits to those making more than $400,000. This could be catastrophic for small businesses.
I am dismayed that the IRS is being transformed into a paramilitary force targeting those who do not have the resources to protect themselves!
