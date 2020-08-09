Editor:
Most people have heard of student exchange. Do you think it would be possible to have a governor exchange?
I would like Gov. Cuomo to come here to Florida and get us back on the right track. We need someone who cares about the people and not about politics.
Maybe Gov. DeSantis could take time off and visit Mar-a Lago or something.
When I said we could have an exchange... Sorry, New York. I wouldn't do that to you.
Mike Byers
Englewood
