Editor:

Time to ask again. How much in lost tax revenue has been caused by Allegiant. There is a shell of a building sitting on property by the Peace River that used to have multiple homes and businesses. How much does Allegiant pay in taxes? I am going to guess zero.

How much did Kingsway Golf Course use to pay in taxes? How much does Allegiant pay? Let me guess again, zero. It's now going to be our second hurricane season with six cranes waiting to blow over onto U.S. 41 blocking traffic for miles in both directions.

Allegiant has a great track record here in Charlotte County. What else should we allow them to buy? How much will it cost county tax payers to bulldoze and remove the mess Allegiant left on the side of the road?

Mike Wilson

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments