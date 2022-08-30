All forms of government, including democracies and constitutional republics can be controlled by an oligarchy. A constitution or similar guiding charter does not preclude the possibility of an oligarchy holding actual control. In democracies or constitutional republics, oligarchs use their wealth to influence elected officials. In general, leaders of oligarchies work to build their own power and profits with little or no regard for the needs of the general population, the general welfare.
The estimated population of Charlotte County is approximately 200,000. About 40,000 people actually voted, and 53% and 43% of those voters elected our two commissioners. Only about 10% of the actual population elected one commissioner and only about 8.7% of the population elected the other.
A small group controls the local newspaper which in turn sways a lot of votes. A very small number of people control the two main political parties which sway a huge number of votes. This year hundreds of thousands of dollars were pumped into Charlotte County by a very few corporate leaders. Can you see where this leaves a very small number of people in control of you? Do you consent to this?
The Founding Fathers established a decentralized constitutional republic of independent sovereign states which delegated expressed powers to the general government reserving the balance of powers to the states and the people. “The people,” meaning the general population, is most important. Why would we voluntarily exchange our own freedom for what appears to be an oligarchy?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.