All forms of government, including democracies and constitutional republics can be controlled by an oligarchy. A constitution or similar guiding charter does not preclude the possibility of an oligarchy holding actual control. In democracies or constitutional republics, oligarchs use their wealth to influence elected officials. In general, leaders of oligarchies work to build their own power and profits with little or no regard for the needs of the general population, the general welfare.

