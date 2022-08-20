I sent the following email to our senators around July 19 and have not received any correspondence addressing my concerns from neither of them, although I have received several requests for funds from both.
“I recently read that China is buying a large amount of farmland in the U.S. and I have not seen any concern from our politicians in Washington. This comes shortly after our president sent millions of barrels of our oil to China and again I haven’t heard any complaints from the Republicans in Congress. Well Congress may not be concerned but I am. I don’t trust China and I don’t see the concern from Republicans that I expected, can you provide any information on China’s goals other than to take more control over America.”
I read your paper every morning and am very disappointed that you are not reporting on Biden's open border that has allowed 2 million illegals to enter our country. Many of these illegals are receiving cell phones and placed on commercial airplanes and flown to other states away from the border states using our tax dollars.
In addition to those that are processed by the border patrol, it is estimated by the border patrol 500,000 entered without any processing, in other words they avoided the border patrol and we have no idea what country they came from or the reason they want to sneak in. I think this issue should be reported on unless you put politics above reporting serious issues to your readers.
