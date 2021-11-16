The most recent COVID case data paint a depressing picture nationally and in Florida. After the "delta surge" and subsequent decline, there are signs new cases may be increasing again.
Yet another wave of the pandemic may be coming, fueled, indubitably, by people who refuse to be vaccinated. Nationwide data show two consecutive weeks of increases in new cases.
From the week of Oct 29-Nov 4 to the week of Nov 5-Nov 11, nationwide new cases grew 8.5%. Cases increased in 30 states and DC, with 19 states reporting increases greater than 10%. (See jacol.net/covid/G4-U20211113.html.)
Within Florida, cases declined 1.9% statewide, far below the 13.6% decrease the previous week; thus the downward trend begun in late August may be stalling. New cases increased in 25 of Florida's 67 counties, including, locally, Charlotte (up 2.8%), Lee (up 22.7%), and Sarasota (up 1.3%). Cases were up 3.4% in Miami-Dade and 7.9% in Hillsborough.
In the week ending Nov 11, Florida had the lowest rate of new cases of any state in the union. A success story, after being near the top in new case rates for so long. Just when I thought we had turned the corner and could wave goodbye to COVID-19, it may be emerging again.
Would our leaders were wiser and more focused on public good than personal gain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.